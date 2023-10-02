UK: After Glasgow Gurudwara Incident, Indian National Attacked By Pro-Khalistan Elements

After the incident of heckling and attack on the Indian High Commissioner outside a Gurudwara in the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) Glasgow by a group of pro-Khalistani extremists, another shocking incident of attack on an Indian Sikh has surfaced. It is being alleged that the pro-Khalistani activists, in order to threaten the UK-based Indian, allegedly fired a bullet on his car after throwing red paint. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday, October 1 morning, following which the Indian Sikh identified as Harman Singh shared a video message on social media about the incident.

In his video message addressed to Major (Retd) Gaurav Arya, Harman Singh stated that he has been targeted by these pro-Khalistani extremists for the past 8 months. He alleged that he has been receiving threat messages from these extremist elements and when he didn’t bow down before them, they shot a bullet on his car and threw red paint.

Meanwhile, the latest incident of attack on an Indian has been termed as brazen provocation in the UK. After back-to-back mob attacks by pro-Khalistani elements, India now awaits a response from the Government of the UK.

India raised the incident before the UK government

Following the two incidents in the UK, experts are stating that the Khalistani threat is growing rapidly and cannot be ignored.

UK resident, Harman Singh in his video message addressed to Major (Retd) Gaurav Arya, claimed that he is under attack for the past 8 months. He and his family have received thousands of death and rape threats, but they have refused to bow down before them.

Harman has shockingly claimed that in spite of all the attacks on him and his family, the UK police did nothing in the matter.

Earlier, a group of pro-Khalistan extremists attacked the High Commissioner of India in London outside a Glasgow Gurudwara and deliberately stopped him from entering the Gurudwara on Saturday. Vikram Doraiswami, Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) had arrived there to take part in planned interaction with the community in the Gurudwara. Moreover, one of the extremists even attempted to violently force open the High Commissioner’s car door, in an alleged attempt to attack the Indian consul and hurled abuses at him.

The incident stoked a major diplomatic concern between the two countries, following which India raised the issue before the UK government. India has termed the incident as disgraceful and demanded the UK government to take needed action into the matter. A statement was issued by the High Commission of India in London, following the incident. However, the UK is still to respond with concrete action against the incidents.

Responding to the incident, Colin Bloom, Ex-Government Advisor said that he was shocked to see the incident. He stated, “I was very shocked with what ever happened outside Gurudwara in Glasgow. I think it highlights and demonstrates how concerning the issue of Khalistan extremists in the United Kingdom is.''

The latest incident, amid escalating bilateral tussle between India and Canada over sheltering of the Khalistani extremist elements in Canada, has once again raised concern over the growing pro-Khalistani activities on foreign soil.