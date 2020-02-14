India, UK Begin Joint Counter-terror Military Exercise 'Ajeya Warrior 2020’

The Indian and the British armies began the fifth edition of their joint exercise, 'Ajeya Warrior’ on Thursday, February 13 at Salisbury Plains. The exercise is aimed at conducting training of troops in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in urban and semi-urban areas. A defence ministry press release said the exercise was a great step for the armies of the two democratic countries to train together and gain from each other's rich operational experiences.

The 5th edition of Exercise 'AJEYA WARRIOR-2020' between India and United Kingdom Army commenced today at Salisbury Plains, UK. The aim of the exercise is to conduct training of troops in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations. pic.twitter.com/TP3ymvc2N3 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020

UK welcomes India

The Commander of UK 7 Infantry Brigade, Brigadier Tom Bewick welcomed the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony. The press release by the ministry further added that as part of the exercise, important lectures, demonstrations, and drills related to counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations will be conducted. The release also said that both armies will also share their experiences in countering such situations as also refine drills and procedures for joint operations wherever the need so arises.

Joint Military exercise with Sri Lanka

Earlier, The Indian and Sri Lankan troops carried out specialised joint training in Pune on December 6. The training included various exercises like special heliborne operations practice, silent insertion and jungle lane shooting and improvised explosive device familiarisation and handling. This came after the new Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 29.

India’s joint military training with Uzbekistan

During the ‘Dustlik 2019’, the India-Uzbekistan joint troops were seen performing a heliborne training exercise on November 7. This cames as the Indian troops visited Uzbekistan for the first time for the Indo-Uzbek Joint Exercise named 'Dustlik 2019'. The Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh attended the curtain raiser event of this joint exercise on November 4 along with his Uzbek counterpart Major General Bakhodir Nizamovich Kurbanov. The Joint Military Exercise was focused on counterterrorism, an area in which the two countries share a common concern. The exercise also enabled the sharing of best practices and experiences between the Armed Forces of the two countries.

(With ANI Inputs)

