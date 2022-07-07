UK: As Boris Johnson Resigns, MEA Says India Desires To Continue Strategic Partnership

Without commenting on the leadership change in the UK, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said that India would like to continue with the strategic partnership between both countries. MEA's spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stressed that PM Boris Johnson and PM Modi have enjoyed a close friendship and both sides would like to continue with the multifaceted relationship.

MEA said, "These are internal developments, PM Boris Johnson and PM Modi have enjoyed a close friendship. On the larger issue, the UK as a strategic partner, with whom we have a multi-faceted partnership and relationship, we look forward to continuing with that. Would not like to comment on the leadership change."

Embattled UK PM Boris Johnson resigns

Under pressure, after he survived the no-confidence motion against him post the partygate allegations and after the recent resignations of as many as 50 of his ministers, the besieged UK PM Boris Johnson had to cave in to the pressure from the Tories and had to step down. However, he will continue as caretaker PM until October. The outgoing PM Johnson announced that he will continue in the post till his successor is elected by the Conservative party.

In his official address, Boris Johnson said, "It is a clear view of Parliament that there should be a new PM. For the past few days, I worked to live the mandate of the people. Our mass investment program policy in Ukraine was the biggest in the century. In the last few days, I tried to persuade my colleagues, that it would be eccentric to change the PM."

"We had a vast mandate. To the new leader, I will give as much support as I can. Your interest will be served to whoever will be the next PM, " he added.

Allegations against PM Boris Johnson

PM Johnson was surrounded with multiple allegations including the controversy around Chris Pincher, who resigned last week from the post of deputy chief whip, wherein reports suggested Johnson was well aware of the allegations against Pincher, who was alleged to have groped two men at a private members' club in 2019. Boris Johnson was also accused of sexual misconduct.

Image: PTI