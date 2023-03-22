UK Beefs Up Heavy Security Outside Indian Mission Over Provocation By Khalistan Supporters

Days after Khalistan supporters attempted to vandalise the Indian High Commission in London, Security has been beefed up around the High Commission Wednesday ahead of the planned provocation called by some British Sikh groups. The development came after India sent a strong message to the UK after its tricolour was desecrated flying atop the Indian High Commission in London.

Reportedly, the banners for a so-called "National Protest", organised by groups such as the Federation of Sikh Organisations (FSO) and Sikh Youth Jathebandia, have been circulating on social media since before a protest on Sunday, which ended in violent disorder at the India House.

The Indian government has registered a strong protest over the lack of security measures at its diplomatic mission which led to disruptors waving Khalistan supporting flags at the Indian High Commission in London.

India’s strong message

In a video message, India’s High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, on Wednesday said, “There is no truth to sensationalist lies being circulated on social media.” He further gave out details of the situation in Punjab post the police crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh.

“The situation for travel is normal and visitors, including from the UK, are safe. Let me assure all our friends here in the UK, especially brothers and sisters with relatives in Punjab that there is no truth to sensationalist lies being circulated on social media.”

Sikhs in the UK reject Khalistani project: British MP

Amid the ongoing outrage over the Khalistani provocations in the UK, British MP Bob Blackman said the vast majority of Sikhs living in the UK “absolutely reject” the Khalistani project. He further asked the police to deal with the separatist elements properly.

“This is a very small, ultra-small section of the Sikh community. The vast majority of Sikhs in this country absolutely reject the Khalistani project. My message is very simple to the police when this happens, those people need to be arrested and dealt with properly,” ANI quoted Blackman as saying.