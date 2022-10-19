UK Commits To Process More Visas For Indians; Cites COVID Lockdown & Russian War For Delay

Amid an unprecedented surge in demand for Indians travelling to the United Kingdom, the Liz Truss-led government has announced to accelerate the process of granting VISA to Indians. According to the "good news" announced by British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Tuesday, the VISA applications will be processed within 15 days of applying. He acknowledged that the process of granting the document was slowed down in the past two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

A long way come, more to go. pic.twitter.com/cjX26mRxs8 — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) October 18, 2022

Ellis, who started the video message in Indian style by greeting "namaste", said, "We are on track to get back to processing India to UK visa applications within our standard of 15 days." "We are doing that through a collective effort of our teams in Delhi, in the UK and all over the world. I am glad to say, I think we are now on track," said Ellis. He noted that student visa applications have witnessed a major jump-- with nearly 89% as compared to last year. He said that the UK government received a significant number of applications from skilled workers and added the administration has put its best efforts to fasten the application process.

British official urges Indian applicants to apply for visas earlier

Also, he revealed that the good number of Indians aiming to visit the country has also increased post-COVID era. "The good news is we are now getting back on track. We have dealt with an unprecedented surge in demand for student visas, 89 per cent up last year. We are turning right off skilled worker visas very fast. And now we are focussing on visitor visas to get them back within 15 days," said the British High Commissioner. The UK official also said that the country had good availability in visa application centres and urged applicants to apply for visas earlier. "Don't forget, we have got good availability in our visa application centres as well. You can help by applying early. You can apply three months in advance. You can use the different services, including the priority visa service and the super priority visa service if you have a particular urgency," said Ellis.

Image: Unsplash/PTI