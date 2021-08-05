UK Envoy Enjoys Masala Dosa; Poll On 'use Hands Or Fork & Knife?' Gets Friendly Replies

Strengthening India-UK cultural ties by embracing them, on August 4, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis initiated a one-of-its-kind poll on Twitter in relation to his experience with popular South Indian delicacy, dosa. Pursuant to poll results, the British envoy listened to the followers and ditched the usual cutlery.

Taking to Twitter, Alex Ellis asked users, "So South India; how do I eat tomorrow’s dosa?"; wherein, about 92% people voted for 'hands' while eight opted for the 'knife and fork' option.



So South India; how do I eat tomorrow’s dosa? — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 4, 2021

What surfaced the next day was fascinating, the British envoy abided to his viewers and shared a video of himself feasting on dosa with bare hands and ditched the knife and fork. Relishing the most widely accepted dish and go-to meal of India, the British High Commissioner said, "it tastes better with the hand". Interestingly, Alex Ellis captioned his tweet in Kannada.

92% of Twitter is correct! It tastes better with the hand. ✋



ಮಸಾಲೆ ದೋಸೆ | ಬೊಂಬಾಟ್ ಗುರು👌 | एकदम मस्त 🙌 https://t.co/fQJZ3bKfgW pic.twitter.com/xoBM2VEqxD — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 5, 2021

This tweet won netizens' hearts and people started flooding his post:

Alex Ellis arrived in Karnataka to meet with the newly-inducted CM Basavaraj Bommai in person. In a tweet, the British diplomat shared, "Delicious Mysuru Masala Dosa!! A great way to begin my first visit to Bengaluru. ಸಾಕ್ಕ್ಕತ್ ಆಗಿದೆ | बहुत स्वादिष्ट हैं" Resorting to popular Kannada superlative slang, he added Spicy Dosa Bombat Guru towards the end.

Delicious #MysuruMasalaDosa!!

A great way to begin my first visit to #Bengaluru.



ಸಾಕ್ಕ್ಕತ್ ಆಗಿದೆ | बहुत स्वादिष्ट हैं pic.twitter.com/LDa2ZZ0Fua — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 4, 2021

Historically, Indian food moved to the forefront of the British culinary scene during the Victorian colonisation and expansion era itself. Anglo-Indian cuisine - fuse of Indian dishes with British influence was born out of British imperialism. First Indian curry outlet in UK was established more than 200 years ago, since then the English have developed their taste buds and appetite for the grand Indian delicacies. It is undoubtedly amongst the most popular cuisines and currently, there exist more than 12,000 Indian restaurants in the British isles. Few even say that chicken tikka masala is considered a national dish of the UK (after fish & chips).