UK Foreign Secy Cleverly Brings Up BBC Tax Issue With Jaishankar; Here's What EAM Said

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday, March 1, raised the BBC tax survey issue during a meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi. During the meeting, Jaishankar told Cleverly that all entities operating in India must comply with relevant laws and regulations of the land, said sources.

Jaishankar and Cleverly, who is in India to attend the G20 foreign ministers meeting on March 1 and 2, held bilateral talks on a range of issues

Jaishankar outlines India’s stand

"UK Foreign Secretary brought up the BBC tax issue with EAM today. He was firmly told that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations," a source said.

BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai were surveyed by the Income Tax Department in January 2023. In its statement after the survey, the IT department said it had found discrepancies and that the profits and income revealed by the organisation's units were "not commensurate with the scale of operations in India".

The survey came weeks after the British broadcaster aired a controversial two-part documentary 'India: The Modi Question' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said that he and his British counterpart Cleverly reviewed the progress in the bilateral relationship and exchanged views on the international situation as well as the G20 agenda.

Began the morning with a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly of the UK.



Reviewed the progress in our relationship since our last discussion. Noted in particular the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme. pic.twitter.com/R3aUvX1U4Z — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 1, 2023

According to a statement released by the British High Commission in India, Cleverly is visiting India to mark a new scheme allowing young Brits and Indians to live and work in each other’s countries for up to two years, which was announced by the UK Home Secretary a few days ago.

During a visit to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi on Wednesday, the Foreign Secretary will mark the opening of the Young Professionals Scheme, an ambitious new partnership between the UK and India which allows up 3,000 Brits and 3,000 Indians a year the right to live and work in the other country for up to two years.

The Foreign Secretary will also announce the creation of the UK’s first Tech Envoy to the Indo-Pacific region, who will boost ties with India as a priority. This envoy is the second of its kind to be announced by the UK (after the appointment of a Tech Envoy to the US in late 2020) and demonstrates our commitment to the region and tech-diplomacy.

The new Tech Envoy role will boost the UK’s status as a science and tech superpower. The envoy will work with our partners in the region on areas of shared interest, including setting global technology standards and helping to solve challenges through innovative technology.

“India is a hugely important partner to the UK and the deeper ties we are forging now will help to grow the UK economy and boost our industries for the future. This landmark migration scheme will enable the brightest and best in both our countries to benefit from new opportunities. India is also an emerging global leader on technology and there are immense opportunities for better collaboration between us in this sector. That is why we will be sending our first Tech Envoy to the Indo-Pacific region, to maximise the tech expertise of both countries,” Cleverly said.