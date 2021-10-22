UK Foreign Secy Elizabeth Truss Lauds India-Britain Collaboration On Covishield

The UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss who is on a diplomatic visit to India, on Friday hailed the ongoing collaboration between both the countries on the production of COVID-19 vaccine by Oxford- AstraZeneca, Covishield, which is being manufactured by the Pune based Serum Institute of India.

The foreign secretary expressed her confidence in the diplomatic alliance between the two countries and asserted that she believes a lot can be done between the two countries in the field of vaccine development. She further added that both countries can also share expertise ahead of the COP26 summit.

Truss said during the meet, “Vaccination is a great area of collaboration between our two countries - the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced here at the Serum Institute. There's so much more we can do in areas like sharing our expertise on the environment ahead of COP26.”

UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday and the two ministers held delegation-level talks in Delhi. Elizabeth Truss is in India for a two-day visit, where she will launch a range of digital and infrastructural projects aimed at increasing global green growth and job creation. According to a release from the British High Commission, the Foreign Secretary will also introduce a new forum bringing together significant leaders from the UK and India as part of the UK-India 10-Year Roadmap.

Elizabeth Truss met EAM Jaishankar and had delegation-level discussions with him. She expressed her delight at being able to make this one of her priorities as Foreign Secretary. She emphasised the importance of their ties with India. She further said, "I think it's very important that countries like ours act together on our shared plans for the future. We have a huge opportunity to deepen our relationship in several areas whether it's security & defence, or technology, or health."

EAM says Truss' visit beneficial for progress on 'Roadmap 2030'

EAM Jaishankar stated that the meeting was particularly beneficial since it allowed them to assess progress on the 'Roadmap 2030,' which both the Prime Ministers agreed upon. He further said that they have made significant progress on several pillars, including one that they dealt with in the previous capacity.

