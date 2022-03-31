UK FS Truss Lauds India's Operation Ganga Initiative, Expects To Close Free Trade Deals

In the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who has embarked on a visit to India on Thursday, March 31, asserted her ambitions of rapidly completing the free trade deals between both countries.

While speaking at the first India-UK Strategic futures forum discussion held in New Delhi, Truss referred to both the countries as ‘freedom-loving nations’ and stated that both are world leaders in the technology industry and when it comes to the number of Startup Unicorns.

The visit by Liz Truss is aimed at brushing up economic, diplomatic and strategic cooperation with New Delhi as the west unites against Russia amid the latter's invasion of Ukraine. Truss is also aiming at pushing India to join western forces to impose punitive sanctions against Moscow in the face of its growing aggression.

'Russian-Ukraine crisis has far-reaching implications'

Seizing the opportunity to denounce the Russian attack on the sovereignty of Ukraine, Truss said, “Countries across the world understand there is a fundamental problem if an aggressor gets away with invading a sovereign nation. The idea that we should only focus on Europe because of this crisis is wrong, the implications are far-reaching.” “We're seeing food security threatened, global energy security threatened. I pay tribute to India for evacuating students from Ukraine,” Truss said, lauding Operation Ganga, under which the Ministry of External Affairs evacuated over 22,500 Indians from the war-torn nation.

Deliberating the requirement for India-UK collaboration in these desperate times, UK Foreign Secretary noted, “These highlights the need for like-minded countries to work together on strengthening economic and defence ties.”

Underscoring that the UK- the US had warned the world of Russian invasion beforehand, Truss mentioned that the Kremlin’s intentions to jump the Ukrainian borders were ‘very clear.’

A warm welcome to UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz in New Delhi.



Look forward to our discussions today. Working together to realise Roadmap 2030. pic.twitter.com/wSnHPKX8U2 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 31, 2022

“The integrated review of the Russia-Ukraine crisis was very clear that Russia remained the number one security threat. In fact, the United Kingdom alongside the United States was highlighting the threat that Russia pays to Ukraine,” she stated.

British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss also lauded the response of the Ukrainians. “The brave people of Ukraine fighting for their country and the freedom to communicate is proving more effective than the Russians who were been asked to fight in a war for reasons they don't know,” she remarked.

'Real troubles for Asia-Pacific are yet to come': EAM Jaishankar

Elaborating on how the Asia Pacific will suffer the consequences of the war in Europe, EAM Dr S Jaishankar highlighted that the real problems of conflict on energy prices, commodities etc are yet to come. “The real problems are still to come, certainly for our part of the world, with the impact of the conflict on energy prices, commodities. If finance & logistics get disrupted & markets are in turmoil, there would be consequences all over the world,” he said.



The development comes at a time when Truss' Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will also be landing in New Delhi to pay a diplomatic visit to Dr S Jaishankar, compelling New Delhi to support Russian economy by upscaling the import of oil and gas at discounted prices. Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, India had become a diplomatic hub. From the meeting with the QUAD leaders, to the meetings with the Japanese PM, and the Chinese Foreign Minister, India has hosted world leaders to discuss its diplomatic stand.