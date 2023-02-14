UK Govt 'closely Monitoring' I-T Surveys At BBC Offices In Mumbai, Delhi

The UK government said it is 'closely monitoring' the Income Tax survey being carried out against British media house BBC in Delhi and Mumbai, sources revealed. The survey was launched Tuesday morning allegedly over "deliberate non-compliance with the Transfer Pricing Rules and its vast diversion of profits," the I-T Department said in its statement.

Notably, the agency has clarified that the action is not a search or a raid but a 'survey' which "are routinely conducted". As many as 60 to 70 officers reached the BBC offices in Mumbai's Santacruz and Delhi's KG Marg for the investigation and mobile phones of the media employees were seized. The I-T department is currently examining the accounts, books and related equipment of the BBC to its India arm over suspected tax evasion.

In response to the survey, BBC confirmed their offices are indeed surveyed and said it is fully cooperating with the agency. "The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," the BBC News Press Team tweeted.

The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating.



We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible. — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) February 14, 2023

The BBC-UK government relationship

The BBC, which is a state-owned media house established in 1922, has lately been at odds with the UK government which has resulted in reduced funding. According to a 2020 report by Associated Press, the Boris Johnson government was considering a change in the funding methods of the BBC. The media house makes its money through its license fee ($201 per 2020) paid by TV viewers.

Cut to early 2022, the UK government announced a two-year freeze on the license fee being paid to the broadcaster which climbed to $217. According to The Guardian, BBC has witnessed cuts in funding over the last 12 years majorly under Conservative governments. This was also the reason why BBC laid off hundreds of employees across the world recently.

This apparent clash, however, has not prevented Indian experts from suspecting that both the entities are working in tandem to spread anti-India propaganda, the BBC documentary being cited as an example.

For instance, BJP MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani told Republic TV that the UK government is fully aware of BBC's moves but chooses to remain at arms length. He even said that the BBC was once rendered penniless but finally found an ally in China which granted it funds to peddle anti-India propaganda.