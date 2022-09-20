'UK Has Reiterated Willingness To Stick To Diwali Deadline For FTA,' Says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has said that he has received a letter from Britain showing their willingness to follow the Diwali deadline for the India-UK Free Trade Agreement. Notably, India and Britain concluded the fifth round of talks for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on July 29. Piyush Goyal made the statement regarding Free Trade Agreement between India and UK at an event in Delhi.

"Two days ago, I received a letter from the UK again reiterating that they want to stick to the Diwali deadline of the India-UK free trade agreement," ANI quoted Piyush Goyal as saying.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis said that India and the UK aim to complete the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by Diwali this year. Speaking to ANI, Ellis underscored that the agreement between the two nations will increase employment and offer economic development and employment to India for the next 25 years. He stressed that "now" is the time for the UK and India to support each other as partners in the growth of the two nations. Alex Ellis made the remarks on the sidelines of an event held in New Delhi.

"Both, India and UK need to grow because we have great ambitions from both prime ministers. FTA is one of the best ways we can support the growth and development of India's economy and India's employment over the next 25 years. Now is the time to write a new chapter in our history as partners and support each other in our growth," Alex Ellis said.

India-UK agreement to be a 'Diwali Dhamaka'

In response to a question if it could be "Diwali Dhamaka," the UK High Commissioner Alex Ellis said, "I hope so." He underscored that the FTA will create more jobs and opportunities for India to "grow and develop."

Meanwhile, Joint Secretary in the Commerce and Industry Ministry Rajendra Ratnoo said that leaders of the UK and India "are very very committed towards this FTA," PTI reported. Ratnoo further said that both the nations set a goal of gifting the agreement to the people of the two sides "very optimistically by the end of October, as a Diwali gift."

According to an Industry report released in August, the bilateral trade between India and Britain will likely double by 2030 from the current level by more economic engagements between the two nations and diversification of global supply chains and ease of doing business." Notably, India and UK expressed willingness to have a comprehensive free trade agreement during a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson. The talks between the two nations on the proposed free trade agreement began in 2022.

Inputs from PTI, ANI

