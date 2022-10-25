UK-India FTA 'excellent Way' To Double Trade By 2030: British Envoy As Sunak Becomes PM

As Conservative Party Leader Rishi Sunak took charge as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis renewed the hopes for India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Calling the election of the first Hindu Prime Minister of Britain a “historic moment”, the British High Commissioner to India said FTA is an excellent way to improve the economy of the UK and deepen the ties between the two countries.

Noting that the economy is going to be a top priority for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the British High Commissioner to India while speaking to ANI said, “India is a big investor in the UK and vice-versa. We want to double trade by 2030 and Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is an excellent way of doing that.” Exampling the hill climb, Ellis added, “It's a long way to get to FTA, we've walked through the foothills, gone up the valley, got to base camp and now we need to do this short and sharp ascent. I think both countries are determined to reach the summit.”

Terming the election of the first Hindu PM of Britain a historic moment, the British High Commissioner to India said, “It takes two to tango. Negotiations going hard for under a year. It's a short time for FTA but there's a prize inside which is the strengthening employment and growth in both countries. I think that's what both the Prime Ministers would want to achieve.”

“UK-India relations have been deepening and growing very fast since we left the EU. We'll see what happens while we expect this government to pursue the same course,” the British High Commissioner to India said as Indian-origin Rishi Sunak took over Liz Truss and became the youngest Prime Minister of the UK.

Earlier in July this year, Rishi Sunak while talking to reporters said, “I’m very supportive of India playing an increasingly influential role in the region, and indeed, in the world as a massive economy and the world’s largest democracy and an FTA would prove a greater champion of that cause.”

Speaking on the “exciting” aspect of the bilateral trade relationship, Sunak said that there are enormous opportunities for both countries in fintech and the insurance sector.

Notably, earlier when Boris Johnson visited India in April this year, it was expected that FTA between the UK and India is “absolutely achievable" by the Diwali timeline. However, things got a bit changed when Boris Johnson resigned in July following the high-level political drama in his cabinet.