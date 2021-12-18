Amid ascending concerns over the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, on December 17 the country's COVID-19 Task Force Chief and a member of NITI Aayog, Dr VK Paul, stated the need to be cautious and prepared in the wake of the emergence of the latest strain. Addressing Health Ministry's briefing in the national capital, Dr Paul drew parallels with the worrying pandemic scenario in the United Kingdom and highlighted the potential spread in the Indian population.

"If we look at the scale of spread in the UK and if there is a similar outbreak in India, then given our population, there will be 14 lakh cases every day," Dr Paul stated.

While admitting that the current scenario is unpredictable and unexpected because the Omicron infection is continuing to emerge, he vouched that the Centre is undertaking optimum measures to keep a tab on each development.

"It is being said that the Omicron strain causes mild infection," Dr VK Paul said while explaining why genome sequencing of each sample is not possible to be carried out.

"Genome sequencing of each sample is not possible. It is a surveillance and pandemic assessment and tracking tool, not a diagnostic tool as of now. We can assure sufficient systematic sampling is being undertaken," he said.

Omicron scare

On December 17, the UK logged 3,201 cases of the new Omicron strain which is the highest daily spike since Omicron was detected on November 25. Currently, the total of Omicron infections in Britain stands at 14,909 while 93,045 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Amid the ongoing scare of the spread of the newly detected Omicron Variant, 114 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected across 11 states as mentioned below:

Maharashtra: 40

Gujarat: 7

Delhi: 22

Rajasthan: 17

Karnataka: 8

Chandigarh: 1

Andhra Pradesh: 1

Tamil Nadu: 1

Kerala: 7

West Bengal: 1

Telangana: 9

It may be recalled that the new variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation from South Africa basis on a specimen that was collected and tested on November 9, 2021. On November 26, the WHO labelled the strain as Omicron and classified it under the highly mutated and transmissible 'variant of concern'.