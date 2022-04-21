UK PM Boris Johnson Hails 'world’s Largest Democracy' India; 'I See Vast Possibilities'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on his maiden visit to India, said that it's fantastic to be in the world's largest democracy. Boris Johnson who is on his two-day visit to India arrived in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat. He was welcomed by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other senior officers.

UK PM Boris Johnson took to his Twitter for the first time after his arrival in India and said, "It’s fantastic to be in India, the world’s largest democracy." Speaking about the UK-India Partnership, he further added, "I see vast possibilities for what our great nations can achieve together. Our powerhouse partnership is delivering jobs, growth and opportunity. I look forward to strengthening this partnership in the coming days."

Our powerhouse partnership is delivering jobs, growth and opportunity. I look forward to strengthening this partnership in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/bx0iXHDYov — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 21, 2022

PM Boris Johnson, who landed in Gujarat on the morning of April 21, is visiting India for the first time since taking over as British Prime Minister. Johnson will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold discussions on strengthening security cooperation and boosting the UK's collaboration with India to slash trade barriers for UK businesses, thereby driving jobs and growth, the UK government informed in a statement on Thursday.

Johnson pens message in Sabarmati Ashram's visitors' book

Boris Johnson took a tour of the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati and paid respects to the Father of the Nation as the British PM kick-started his two-day visit to India. He was accompanied by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel among other senior officials.

During his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, UK PM Boris Johnson tried his hand on the Charkha, or spinning wheel - a symbol of India's revolution led by Mahatma Gandhi. The British PM sat down and was guided to spin the Charkha, which is used for making yarn from fibres.

“It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better," UK PM Boris Johnson wrote in his message at Gandhi Ashram's visitors' book.