UK PM Boris Johnson To Announce Major Trade Deals With India Worth Over Rs 9,957 Crore

During his two-day visit to India, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be announcing major agreements concerning India-UK trade worth around £1 billion (over Rs 9,957.87 crore), the UK government informed in a statement. During his visit to India, the British Prime Minister is expected to strengthen trade relations between the two countries in terms of investment and technology partnership.

Boris Johnson, who landed in Gujarat today (April 21) morning, is visiting India for the first time since taking office as British Prime Minister. Johnson will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold discussions on strengthening security cooperation and boosting the UK's collaboration with India to slash trade barriers for UK businesses, thereby driving jobs and growth, the UK government informed in a statement on Thursday.

Further informing that UK and Indian businesses will confirm over £1 billion in investments and export deals in areas from software engineering to health, the British government stated that the deals will create scope for over 11,000 jobs across the UK. As a part of their trade deals, both India and UK will be signing a series of agreements with major Indian and UK companies in collaboration including Bharat Forge, Tevva Motors, Mastek, and Smith & Nephew.

"As I arrive in India today, I see vast possibilities for what our two great nations can achieve together. From next-generation 5G telecoms and AI to new partnerships in health research and renewable energy – the UK and India are leading the world. Our powerhouse partnership is delivering jobs, growth, and opportunities for our people, and it will only go from strength-to-strength in the coming years," PM Johnson said.

UK PM Boris Johnson's visit to India

During this two-day visit to the country, Johnson will remain in Gujarat on April 21 and will also visit a new factory being inaugurated by a top British firm in Gujarat, as well as a biotechnology university working in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh. On day two, the UK PM will go to New Delhi and use his visit to drive progress in negotiations on the landmark UK-India free trade agreement.

During this while, he will be also holding major talks with PM Modi on the ongoing situation in Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

(Image: AP/PTI)