UK PM Boris Johnson To Visit India In April; Sees Indo-Pacific As World's Geopolitical Hub

In an effort to boost opportunities for the United Kingdom in the Indo-Pacific region, PM Boris Johnson will visit India in April end, his office said on Monday

In an effort to boost opportunities for the United Kingdom in the Indo-Pacific region, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in April end, his office said on Monday. This will be his first major international trip after Britain's exit from the European Union.

Aiming to expand its influence in the Indo-Pacific region while maintaining its strong ties with the US, the British government will be laying out the nation's post-Brexit defence and foreign policy priorities. Calling the Indo-Pacific "the geopolitical center of the world", the government also noted that a British aircraft will be deployed in the Indo-Pacific region ahead of Johnson's visit to India.

The British PM was invited as the chief guest at Republic Day but was forced to cancel the plans due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the UK and the spread of a new strain. Johnson had planned the January trip as part of efforts to speed up trade talks between the two countries. 

At the time, his office had hoped to rearrange the visit before Britain hosts the G-7 in June, which India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to attend.

UK shifts focus towards Indo-Pacific

Britain has said it would "tilt" its focus towards the Indo-Pacific region as part of its Integrated Review of government policy for the coming years, as the area increasingly "represents the geopolitical centre of the world."

Last month, Britain made a formal request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and sought membership of the 11-country bloc to open new avenues for post-Brexit trade and influence. It has also requested to become a dialogue partner of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Moreover, the UK PM also invited three Indo-Pacific nations to attend the G7 summit in Cornwall in June as guests — Australia, India, and South Korea — a move that has raised eyebrows of the other attendees.

