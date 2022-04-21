UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Visits Akshardham Temple In Gandhinagar During India Tour

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on the first day of his two-day visit to India. The British PM was seen holding the hand of a priest and taking a tour of the Akshardham Temple. He was accompanied by his delegations. Earlier in the day, Johnson also visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

Boris Johnson visits Akshardham Temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

UK PM Boris Johnson at Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/dgLAqQsk6h — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

'Immense Privilege' to visit Sabarmati Ashram: Boris Johnson

On Thursday, the British PM arrived in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat and was welcomed by the state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with other senior officers. A mega roadshow was organised for the UK PM, in which his convoy was welcomed with the sounds of drums, flutes, loud cheers, and carnival puppets. Johnson was seen waving at the jubilant crowd from his car. After spending some time at the Sabarmati Ashram, UK PM wrote a message in the visitors' book that it was a privilege to visit the Ashram of Mahatma Gandhi.

“It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better," UK PM Boris Johnson wrote in his message at Sabarmati Ashram's visitors' book.

During his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, PM Johnson also tried his hand on the Charkha, or spinning wheel - a symbol of India's revolution led by Mahatma Gandhi. The British PM sat down and was guided to spin the Charkha, which is used for making yarn from fibers.

#WATCH | Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson visits Sabarmati Ashram, tries his hands on 'charkha' pic.twitter.com/6RTCpyce3k — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

UK PM Boris Johnson's visit to India

During this two-day visit to the country, Johnson will remain in Gujarat on April 21 and will also visit a new factory being inaugurated by a top British firm in Gujarat, as well as a biotechnology university working in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh. On day two, the UK PM will go to New Delhi and use his visit to drive progress in negotiations on the landmark UK-India free trade agreement. During this while, he will also hold major talks with PM Modi on the ongoing situation in Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

