UK Professor Moves Delhi HC Against 'arbitrary' Deportation, Court Seeks Centre's Response

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre's stand on the application filed by UK-based anthropologist and social scientist Filippo Osella wherein the latter has challenged his deportation from Kerala Airport on March 23, 2022.

Filippo Osella who is also a professor of Anthropology and South Asian studies at the United Kingdom's (UK's) University of Sussex, approached the Delhi HC on Monday and sought a direction to call for the records related to the action of deportation by the immigration authorities and to quash the same. Notably, Osella was deported from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport on March 23, 2022, even after having valid travel documents.

Notably, Delhi HC's Justice Yashwant Varma sought to stand on the plea of Osella. The central government's counsel requested further time to receive instructions. The court granted time to take instructions on the matter and the case has been scheduled for another hearing on October 12. It is important to note that Professor Osella moved a petition in which he named the Ministries of External Affairs, Home Affairs, and FRRO Trivandrum as respondents.

'Deportation arbitrary and unconstitutional': Osella's plea to Delhi HC

The Osella's petition has contended, "Since the authorities not only denied entry without any reason at all but also did not provide any reasonable opportunity to the petitioner to present his side. The whole process was vitiated by duress and actuated by arbitrariness. This also falls foul of Wednesbury’s principles of reasonableness and fairness in administrative actions."

Adding further, the peition said that the deportation of the petitioner from Kerala Airport has been contested, describing the conduct as being arbitrary and unconstitutional. Osella claims that after numerous submissions, he has not received an explanation for his impending deportation in March.

According to the petition, the high-handed and arbitrary behaviour of the immigration authorities at Thiruvananthapuram Airport was markedly devoid of justification. Notably, the professor had been unjustly deported and was being physically marched back and loaded onto the same aircraft -much like a hardened criminal.

(With inputs from ANI)