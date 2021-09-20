'UK Running A Racket In Guise Of COVID Vaccine Travel Norms': Suhel Seth Reveals How

In a debate on Republic Media Network, Suhel Seth, the founder and managing partner of Counselage India, systematically exposed the full extent of the 'racket being run in the United Kingdom apart from the sheer harassment' in name of COVID travel norms.

His response was in reaction to the 'vaccine bias' travel regulation by the UK which has listed a group of countries in its 'Red List' from whom even fully-vaccinated people will be treated as though they're 'unvaccinated'. India is in this 'Red List', which comes as even more of a surprise as India's most used vaccine - Covishield - is the same formulation as the AstraZeneca vaccine that is being used in the UK.

"If you arrive in the UK today from amber list countries, including India, you have to fill a passenger locator form, you have to pre-book three tests on day two, day five and day eight," Suhel Seth said, not only this, "you also have to book a fit to fly test."

Suhel Seth exposes UK racket

Calling the new rules racket by the UK government, Seth informed that a single test costs 125 pounds, which converted to Rupees is Rs 12,500.

Apart from the sheer harassment, there is a 10-day quarantine. "If one tests negative on day five, the quarantine ends but the person still has to take a test on day eight and fit to fly test," he said.

Further exposing the 'racket', the Counselage India founder questioned why Indians will be considered unvaccinated even if they take UK-developed AstraZeneca produced by Serum Institute.

"Today, Joe Biden's govt has said from November all double-vaccinated travellers will be allowed in; I can't see why the UK can't do the same and why India cannot be firm and severe and end this nonsense. This isn't 1947," Seth stated.

Puzzled over the Boris Johnson administration's policy, especially given that people go from India to the UK for a host of reasons that are not limited to tourism, Seth informed that Tata is one of the largest employers in the United Kingdom. He also apprised that many British universities and colleges are dependent on Indian and Chinese students.

UK’s New Travel Rules

As per new COVID-related travel guidelines by the Boris Johnson administration, fully vaccinated Indians will not be considered vaccinated and, on arrival, will have to undergo 10 days quarantine. The changes, which will come into effect from October 4, only consider those people vaccinated who have taken Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, or Moderna or the single shot Janssen vaccine in the UK, Europe, US or "UK vaccine programme overseas.”