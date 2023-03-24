UK Security Min Tom Tungedhat Meets Top Indian Envoy Days After Attack On London Mission

High Commissioner of India to the UK Vikram Doraiswami met Tom Tugendhat, UK Security Minister in London on Thursday. Both engaged in a wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and wider security cooperation, said the High Commission of India, London. The meeting comes days after the Indian Mission in London was vandalised by a mob carrying Khalistan flags.

“HC @VDoraiswami met @TomTugendhat, Minister for Security, for a wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and wider security cooperation,” Indian High Commission in the UK tweeted on Thursday. Both sides have also announced cooperation recently in the military education domain. The Indian High commission said the details about the same will be shared soon.

HC @VDoraiswami met @TomTugendhat, Minister for Security, for a wide ranging discussion on bilateral and wider security cooperation.

India-UK cooperation

Doraiswami recently discussed cooperation in the Professional Military Education domain after meeting Commandant Major General Zack Stenning OBE at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst. Recently, both countries signed the Young Professional Scheme where Vikram K Doraiswami was also present. The event took place at the Indian High Commission in London.

The meeting between the Indian High Commissioner to UK and the UK security minister comes amid India showing its strong displeasure to the United Kingdom over the lax security measures at the Indian High Commission in London after Khalistan supporters stormed the commission on Sunday. In response, India also reduced the security measures at the UK High Commission in Delhi. This comes in the aftermath of the crackdown against the Khalistan leader and radical preacher Amritpal Singh by the Punjab police.

On March 18, the state police authorities began a massive manhunt for Amritpal and its network. While they got success in arresting many associates of Amritpal, the Waris Punjab De chief still remains elusive.

Busting Amritpal Singh's network

In another development responding to the alert from the central intelligence agencies, many associates of the radical preacher were moved from Punjab to Assam. There is a possibility according to the agencies, Amritpal's accomplices might escape from jail or repeat an Ajnala kind of incident. "The arrested persons would have indulged in jailbreak, had they been put in jail in Punjab. They would have radicalised other jailed criminals and would have associated them in Anandpur Khalsa Fauj/AKF,” the intelligence report said.