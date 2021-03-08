UK, South African Strains Of Covid-19 Spotted In 6 Tourists At Govt Hospital In Kolkata

At least six people have been tested positive for the B.1.1.7 and B.1.135 strains of coronavirus, which originated in the UK and South Africa respectively, a top health official said on Monday. The six people are international travellers who landed in Kolkata in the last week of February.

"While five tested positive for the UK strain, one has tested positive for the strain from South Africa. Four patients out of six have been admitted in a state-run hospital in Kolkata," the official said. He confirmed that samples of all six international travellers were collected on their return, while the results of the genome sequencing were shared with us on Sunday, he added.

READ | 5,000 New Coronavirus Cases Recorded In Maharashtra, Govt Mulls Fresh Lockdown Over Spike

Bengal has 5.7 lakh Covid-19 positives; 10,278 died till now

One case of B.1.1.7 was detected from Kolkata and two each were detected from Nadia and South 24 Paraganas district. The B.1.135 was detected in a patient from Malda in the north of West Bengal. West Bengal has till now recorded over 5.7 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3,163 are active cases. The state has to date witnessed 10,278 deaths due to the virus while 1.55 million people have been vaccinated.

READ | Scientists In US' Oregon Find B.1.1.7 Variant With 'E484K', Mutation Also Found In India

It must be recalled that Maharashtra in India was the first state that recorded Covid-19 positive cases with B.1.1.7 strain combined with the 'E484K' or 'Eek' mutation. While B.1.1.7 spreads faster than the normal SARS-COV 2, the combination of the variant with the mutation has led to a sudden surge in the Covid-19 positive cases across the world.

India recorded at least 38 positive cases with B.1.1.7 till January

Until January, India recorded at least 38 positive cases with B.1.1.7 variant. India as of today has 11,229,398 Covid1-9 positive cases while 157,890 have succumbed to the virus and 10,882,798 people have recovered. According to a provisional report by the Union Health Ministry, 2,06,62,073 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday (March 6).

Recently, scientists at the Oregon University went curious when B.1.1.7 was identified in patients who tested positive for Covid-19. They pointed out that this particular variant was not imported from anywhere else in the world, but was acquired. They added, "The B.1.1.7 seems to have evolved independently."

READ | USFDA On Moderna, Pfizer Vaccines: 'Shots Effective Only If 2-dose Regimen Carried Out'

However, studies till now show that the B.1.1.7 and the B.1.135 are susceptible to vaccines, and directly blunts the immune system in a human body. Scientists in India acknowledged the presence of B.1.1.7 earlier this year when the first positive cases were reported in Amravathi and other parts of Maharashtra. They further also had identified the 'Eek' mutation combined with the UK and the South African variants. Studies are also underway in India to further understand the concept of mutations.

The Union government, however, had alarmed that these new variants easily affect the lungs and has highlighted that precautions with masks and sanitizers are a must.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.