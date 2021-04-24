UK Virus Strain & India's Double Mutant Variant Behind Current COVID Surge In Delhi: NCDC

The current wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Delhi is being fuelled by the UK variant as its prevalence in genomes sequenced in the National Capital nearly doubled to 50 per cent from the second to the last week of March, Sujeet Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control, said on Friday. An analysis of COVID-19 tests samples has revealed that the cases of the UK strain almost doubled starting from the second week in March. As of now, there are primarily two types of variants – the UK strain and P161 strain, also known as India's double mutant strain.

New UK variant & India's double mutant strain responsible for COVID crisis in Delhi

The number of coronavirus cases has exploded in Delhi over the last few weeks and crippled the health services. Several city hospitals have reported an acute shortage of oxygen and are scrambling to save the lives of patients. So far, Singh said, 15,133 samples have been sequenced by INSACOG, a consortium formed in December last year to increase viral genomic surveillance in order to understand the spread of the coronavirus in a rapid and robust manner.

This was also after the UK, South African and Brazilian strains, which have a higher rate of transmission, emerged. Singh said in Maharashtra, the B.1.617 variant was found in proportions of over 50 per cent in many cities. In Telangana, the UK strain was found in 170 samples, he said. The NCDC is one of the 10 laboratories involved in the genome sequencing of coronavirus in the country.

According to the NCDC, 415 cases of the UK strain of coronavirus were found in genomes sequenced in Delhi, followed by 23 cases of the South African strain. Speaking at a webinar, ‘Genome Sequencing of SARS-CoV-19’, Singh said the UK variant is also dominant in Punjab and was found in 551 samples in the state.

The UK variant was found in 28 per cent of samples in the second week of March. In the last week of the month, 50 per cent of samples had this variant, Singh said. “If we try to co-relate, the surge we are observing in Delhi, it directly co-relates to the type of variant which we are observing,” he said.

Coronavirus situation in Delhi

As the country continues to battle against the pandemic, Delhi has so far recorded over 9,80,679 positive COVID-19 cases, out of which, 8,75,109 have successfully recovered, while 13,541 have died. As per the latest reports, in the past 24 hours, 24,331 new cases, 23,572 fresh recoveries and 348 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in Delhi is 92,029.

(Image: Pixabay, PTI)