U'khand: 450 Villages Loose Connectivity With State Administration, Over 8000 Strande

Heavy rainfall and flood situation in Uttarakhand has led to massive landslides and blockade of roads leaving more than 8000 tourists and pilgrims stranded at different locations. NDRF teams have been deployed at several low lying and hilly areas for rescue operations of tourists , but situation remains to be matter of concern.



Today Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Disaster Control Room in Dehradun where CM himself monitored the situation all across the state, several places roads are broken, houses have drowned, locals and tourists are stranded, vehicles have fallen down the Chasm and people are out on roads in heavy rainfall with no food and water and releif packets. CM dhami immediately ordered Ranjit Sinha, Secretary, Disaster Management to move to Laksar area in Haridwar and ensure that stranded tourists are evacuated and moved to safe locations and releif packets of food and medicines also to be provided to everyone stuck in floods. CM also directed all Secretaries of all departments to divide districts and move to locations and secretaries should themselves be on ground to look after the situation and evacuation and distribution of releif packets should be done everywhere on priority.



Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha said, "After CMs order, we all are moving to alloted locations, but due to continuous rains several roads have also been blocked. Haridwar is drowned in floods as rain is not stopping and therefore, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) both have been moved for rescue operations. Situation at "Har ki Paudi" is very critical as many would be stuck near Ganga, proper evacuation is top priority, already rescue operation by State department has started."

Key Concerns in Uttarakhand:



1. Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital and Uddhamsingh Nagar issued Yellow Alert because of non-stop rainfall in these areas.



2. In 15 distrricts of Uttarakhand, schools till class 12th remain closed till further notice. Anganbadi centers closed too.



3. 249 roads blocked, 90 roads broken citing landslide as the main reason.



4. Almost 8000 tourists, pilgrims and locals stranded, more than 1000s missing.



5. No network and signal in more than 50 villages in Uttarakhand. More than 150 villages have no electricity from past 3 days.



6. Almost 450 villages, phone lines are not working. Lost communication with Collectors' office and helpline numbers.



6. SIDCUL industrial area flooded, Power Station, Dehradun, inundated with floods leading to power cuts and no electricity in most of the districts.