U'khand CM Dhami Pays Tribute To Soldiers Killed In Anti-terror Operation In J-K

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid tribute to Lance Naik Ruchin Singh Rawat and Paratrooper Pramod Negi, who were killed during 'Operation Trinetra' in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dhami was present at Jolly Grant Airport to receive the mortal remains of the two soldiers, airlifted from Jammu and Kashmir.

While Rawat was a resident of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, Negi hailed from Sirmour in Himachal Pradesh.

Five soldiers were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists on Friday in the thickly forested Kandi area in Rajouri where an operation is underway to flush out the ultras.

After paying tribute to the soldiers by placing wreaths on their mortal remains, Dhami said the country would always remember the soldiers who laid down their lives for national security.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to always stand by the families of the soldiers, Dhami said all possible help would be provided to their families.

Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, MLA Brij Bhushan Gairola and Senior Superintendent of Police (Dehradun) Dalip Singh Kunwar were present alongside the chief minister.