U’khand CM Directs DGP, DMs & SSPs To Monitor Situation, Prevent Migration Of Natives

Taking stern action on the alarm raised by the Uttarakhand BJP leader Ajendra Ajay, the state government has ordered top officials to look after the huge influx of people from outside of the state in certain areas, which had reportedly resulted in the exodus of the original inhabitants.

The government in an official order on Friday said that the rapid rise in the population of the state is causing demographic changes, and is pushing native communities to migrate from their homelands. The whole situation is also being assessed on the communal level, to maintain peace in the state.

Uttarakhand observes a rapid rise in population, causing an exodus of natives

The BJP leader had earlier wrote a letter to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami alleging that the people of a particular community are buying land in bulk and are building their places of worship, thus causing an exodus of the natives of the place.

The government has expressed strong concern over the issue and has directed all the state DGP, DMs and SSPs to monitor the situation and take necessary measures to prevent migration of the natives. The BJP government also suggested setting up a committee in all districts to analyse the situation and suggest government measures to resolve the issue and to continue establishing peace.

The Uttarakhand government has alerted the district authorities to keep a check on big land deals in their areas, as a lot of people with criminal backgrounds are trying to take refuge in the state. The officials should also be aware of anti-social elements of their areas if any.

The government has also ordered that people of foreign origin who have obtained fake ID cards to enter the state, should face severe consequences. According to the press release, such people's records should be kept and legal action taken against them. The official release, Upon validating their initial place of residence, a list of people with criminal records from outside the state who live in certain locations should be compiled. The District magistrates have been urged to monitor illicit land dealings in certain areas and ensure that residents do not sell their property out of fear or pressure.

With PTI Inputs

Image: IMAGE: PTI/ @PUSHKAR_DHAMI - Twitter