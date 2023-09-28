U'khand Governor Meets Army, ITBP, BRO Personnel In Border Village

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh on Thursday met Army, ITBP and BRO personnel in the Malari village along the India-China border in Chamoli district and also offered prayers at Badrinath.

"We are all proud of our soldiers who guard our frontiers selflessly amid the odds in a mountainous terrain," Singh said.

He also talked to the jawans and asked them about their problems.

"People living in the border villages are also our frontline soldiers. We cannot keep our borders safe without you. Efforts are being made under the Vibrant Village programme to build better roads and create adequate drinking water, electricity, health and communication facilities in the border villages," he said.

After interacting with personnel from the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Malari, the governor left for Badrinath to offer prayers.

The priests at the Himalayan temple welcomed the governor by offering him a stole, a tulsi garland and prasad.