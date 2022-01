U'khand reports highest single-day spike in Covid cases in over 7 months

Dehradun, Jan 11 (PTI) Uttarakhand Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in over seven months as 2,127 more people tested positive for the virus, according to official data.

The state had reported 2,146 cases on May 27.

One Covid patient also died in the state on Tuesday.

Dehradun district reported the maximum number of 991 cases, followed by Nainital (451), Haridwar (259), Udham Singh Nagar 189 and Pauri 48. PTI ALM TIR TIR

