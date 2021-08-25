Last Updated:

U'khand Sets Aside Rs 49.42 Cr For Gaura Kanyadhan Scheme To Financially Help 33,216 Girls

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared in the Assembly that the Gaura Kanyadhan scheme will provide financial help to 33,216 girls.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday, August 24, declared in the Assembly that the Nanda Gaura Devi Kanyadhan Yojana will provide financial help to 33,216 girls. On the second day of the Assembly session, Dhami stated that 11,300 girls from disadvantaged sections received the grant in the fiscal year 2015-16, while 21,916 girls in the fiscal year 2016-17 were yet to receive the aid. The government would set aside Rs 49.42 crore for this purpose, which will be released soon, as per the CM.

Grant provided under Nanda Gaura Devi Kanyadhan Yojana

Under this initiative, the government will grant Rs 11,000 to infant girl children and Rs 52,000 to those who complete Class 12. To be eligible for this scheme, the beneficiary's family income must be less than Rs 72,000 per year. The Nanda Gaura Devi Kanyadhan Yojana was launched in 2017 with the goal of assisting girls from low-income families with their education. The major goal of this Gaura Kanyadhan scheme is to equalise the gender ratio. Aside from that, the goal of this strategy is to reduce female exploitation. Because of the family's financial restraints, girls in rural areas often marry at an early age and are not allowed to study. Girls with a native letter from Uttarakhand will be eligible for this scheme. This scheme will not be available to residents from other states.

In a tweet in Hindi on Tuesday, Dhami said, "Today in the Vidhan Sabha, our government has decided that 33,216 girls, who were deprived of the benefit of 'Gaura Devi Kanyadhan' scheme from 2015 to 2017, will now get the benefit of this scheme. Our government is committed for the overall development of women power of the state."

Documents needed to apply for Nanda Gaura Devi Kanyadhan Yojana scheme

A girl child should be born at a government hospital, an ANM centre, or a child care facility. If the girl was born somewhere else, she would be ineligible for this programme. It is required for a pregnant woman to be registered in the Anganwadi before she gives birth. Documents needed to apply for the scheme are as follows: 

  • Aadhar Card
  • Caste certificate
  • BPL card of those who have BPL card
  • Original copy of the family register
  • High school mark sheet
  • Voter ID Card
  • Enrollment Number / Roll Number Copy issued by School Education Council
  • Mobile number
  • Passport size photograph

