U'khand: Soon after reopening, Rishikesh-Yamunotri highway closed again

Uttarkashi (U'khand), May 20 (PTI) Hours after reopening, the Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway was shut down again on Friday after a portion of the road collapsed.

The highway had been reopened for traffic on Thursday evening after remaining closed for nearly 24 hours following a stretch of road between Sayanachatti and Ranachatti getting washed away due to heavy rains on Wednesday.

Due to the closure of the highway on Friday morning, dozens of vehicles were stuck at Jankichatti.

Rajesh Pant, Executive Engineer, National Highway Authority of India, said continuous efforts are being made to reopen the road. PTI COR RHL

