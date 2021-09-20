U'khand: Woman injured, nearly dozen vehicles buried under debris after heavy showers

Gopeshwar, Sep 20 (PTI) A woman was injured and nearly a dozen vehicles were buried under slush that entered a village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district following heavy rains early on Monday, officials said. Six four wheelers and five two-wheelers were buried under the debris in Panti village near Narayanbagad following heavy showers, while a woman sustained minor injuries when mud gushed into tenements of labourers who were engaged in national highway construction in the area, District Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi said.

The 20-year-old woman is of Nepali origin. She belonged to one of the 18 families of labourers living in huts near Karnaprayag-Gwaldam national highway, he said. Slush entered the village after Panti stream was flooded by heavy rains.

Rescue work is under way in the affected area that is located between Narayanbagad and Tharali, he said. PTI CORR ALM AAR AAR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)