Ukraine-Russia War: India Pays Tribute To Student Naveen Killed In Kharkiv Shelling

Naveen Shekhrappa, an Indian student, tragically lost his life on Tuesday, March 1, in Russian shelling on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Ukraine

In the shelling in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, amid the Russian invasion, an Indian student tragically lost his life on Tuesday. The Indian identified as Naveen Shekhrappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University. Shekhrappa, as per reports, came under the fire while he was moving to the railway station from his apartment. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a brief interaction with the father of the Indian student. Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, too, extended his condolences to the students' family members, assuring that his government is constantly in touch with the Government of India to bring back his mortal remains to the country.

The whole of India is grieving the loss of life of the student. Indians took to social media to pay their tributes to the deceased, and extend their condolences to his family. There were many who expressed concerns that there would be more Indians getting killed in Ukraine if the Russian offensive does not stop. 

India mourns the loss of Indian student in Russia-Ukraine War

One social media user while paying tribute to Naveen called war 'a poisonous gas plant' and added, "It kills people from all walks of life." Another user wrote, "War is War, No Rule Regulations," urging the Government of India to evacuate as soon as possible so that we don't lose more lives.

"Please Take Necessary Action We Don't Want To Lose Our people In Their Personal Matters (sic)", wrote a third, with a picture of Naveen.

 

