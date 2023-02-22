Ukraine Russia War: Zelenskyy Office Dials NSA Doval Seeking Suppport For 'peace Formula'

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Kumar Doval on Wednesday, February 22. Notably, the Ukraine President's office head Andriy Yermak dialled NSA Ajit Doval informing his interlocutor about the current situation at the front, in particular about the extremely difficult defence of the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

#BREAKING | Ukraine President office dials NSA Ajit Doval over the situation of several locations in Ukraine; seeks support amid the ongoing war.#Ukraine #NSA #AjitDoval #RussiaUkraineWar



Tune in to watch-https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/x17JdftIW5 — Republic (@republic) February 22, 2023

Further, during the phone call, which comes mere days ahead of the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, Yermak discussed support for the Ukrainian peace formula with Doval.

'We will not stop until we liberate our territories': Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak

The Head of the Presidential Office, in his conversation with NSA Doval, said, "We know that Russia is preparing certain offensive actions, and we are preparing to respond. The Russian army is very unmotivated, while Ukrainian warriors are showing extraordinary bravery and resilience. We will not stop until we liberate all our territories. We only need weapons.”

According to Yermak, Ukraine continues to fight on the battlefield, but at the same time proposed a peace plan - a ten-point peace formula that provides comprehensive answers to the question of what needs to be done to end the war in a sustainable and just manner.

Yermak said that Ukraine is interested in the broadest possible support for the resolution, in particular from the countries of the global south.

'We believe India will support our resolution': Yermak

"Cooperation with India is very important to us. We believe that you will support our resolution, as it contains very correct wording on the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity. Our goals are transparent and clear: we do not claim a single centimeter of Russian territory, we just want to get ours back,” Yermak said.

"It is very important to protect the territorial integrity of any state in the world in order to prevent any attempts by one country to appropriate the territory of another one in the future,” emphasised Yermak.

“Ukraine welcomes any initiatives that give a chance to end the war and restore the territorial integrity of our country, but these should not be partial temporary solutions such as a ceasefire, but a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. Otherwise, peace will be unstable, and this is unacceptable for Ukraine,” Yermak said.

He further emphasised that Ukraine is “absolutely convinced that the war can and should be ended this year, so that the anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale invasion will be the first and last in our history.”