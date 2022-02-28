Ukraine Still Has 19,000 Indians; Steps Being Taken For Repatriation: Centre To Kerala HC

The Union Government has informed the Kerala High Court that steps are being taken to ensure the safety and repatriation of all Indians in Ukraine. "The Ministry of External Affairs has compiled the details of more than 19,000 Indians and steps are being taken to repatriate them to India free of cost," Assistant Solicitor General Manu informed the High Court.

The petition was filed by a lawyer couple through the High Court Bar Association seeking protection of the couple's daughter who is stuck in Kyiv. The case was heard by Justice N Nagaresh. The Assistant Solicitor General also submitted that The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in constant contact with the embassies of Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

He also detailed that talks have been held with the Russian Ambassador to India. "The cooperation of the Russian government is also assured," he stated. The case hearing has been adjourned on Wednesday after the court sought more details from the Ministry of External Affairs.

India ups evacuation preparation of Indians in Ukraine

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritised the safe evacuation of Indian students stuck in Ukraine, India has decided to send four of its ministers to assist the process. Following PM Modi’s high level meet late on Sunday evening on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, it was decided that Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri and V.K Singh will be deployed at Romania-Moldova border, Slovakia border, Hungary border and Poland border, respectively to oversee the safe repatriation of the students under Operation Ganga.

The External Affairs Ministry has released guidelines, directing the students to reach the borders of the aforementioned countries in order to catch flights to their home. So far, six Air India flights have repatriated 1396 nationals from the war zone, with the latest being a flight from Budapest to Delhi carrying 240 Indians. Meanwhile, Spice Jet has also offered its assistance in the evacuation process and its flights will take off to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries starting February 28.

Image: AP/Pixabay