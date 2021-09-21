'UK's Discriminating Vaccine Policy Impacting Indians; Matter Raised By EAM': FS Shringla

The non-recognition of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is a discriminating policy and it impacts our citizens travelling to the United Kingdom, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday. He informed that the issue has been raised strongly by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, during his meeting with UK's new foreign secretary earlier today. Shringla added that certain assurances have been given that the issue will be resolved.

"The non-recognition of Covishield is a discriminating policy & impacts our citizens travelling to the UK. The EAM has raised the issue strongly with the new UK foreign secretary. I am told that certain assurances have been given that this issue will be resolved," the Indian diplomat said during a press conference about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States.

EAM Jaishankar on Tuesday met UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and asserted the need for an urgent resolution of the quarantine issue in 'mutual interest' for both countries. This comes amid government's discriminatory stand against vaccinated Indians who want to travel to the United Kingdom.

Pleased to meet new UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz.



Discussed the progress of Roadmap 2030. Appreciated her contribution on the trade side.



Exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.



Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/pc49NS7zcw — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 21, 2021

UK's discriminatory vaccine rules

According to a travel advisory issued by Britain, people coming from India and few other countries who are 'fully vaccinated' will be considered 'unvaccinated' if they were administered the Covishield vaccine. Their travel advisory states that those vaccinated with Covishield will have to undergo mandatory self-isolation for ten days and also take a pre-departure COVID-19 test, a day 2 and day 8 PCR test.

"From 4 October, England will welcome fully vaccinated travellers from a host of new countries (not part of the red list) – who will be treated like returning fully vaccinated UK travellers including 17 countries and territories such as Japan and Singapore, following the success of an existing pilot with the US and Europe," the new travel guidelines released by the country read.

However, fully vaccinated people of non-red countries such as Africa, or South America or countries including UAE, India, Turkey, Jordan, Thailand, Russia, as per the Boris Johnson-led government will be treated as unvaccinated.

Image: PTI/AP