'UK's Vaccine Rules Extremely Unfair, India Should Oppose': Maha COVID Task Force

The new travel regulations of the UK government stirred a row when it was stated that travellers who have got both the doses of COVID vaccine from certain countries including India will still be considered 'unvaccinated' and will be made to follow the rules framed for the unvaccinated. As per UK's new travel advisory, people will be considered unvaccinated even after two doses of AstraZeneca's Covishield (in use globally as Vaxzervria). Now, Speaking to Republic, Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra COVID Task Force has slammed the UK government's announcement and called it 'unfair and biased'

UK's new travel advisory 'extremely unfair for India': Dr. Shashank Joshi

Outlining UK Vaccine racism, a member of the Maharashtra COVID Task Force, Dr. Joshi said that UK-based Oxford's AstraZeneca is one of the vaccines which have been administered in India.

"It's very sad and tragic and extremely unfair to India. I think this is not correct because when you have the same AstraZeneca vaccine which transferred its technology to the serum institute, there is no way they can deny entry to India. When we are not denying entry who have taken Covishield. So, I think it is extremely unfair and discriminatory rules. I am certain that our Minister of External Affairs (MEA) will take appropriate action," said Dr. Joshi

"Similar conditions and rules have come in the past on the same vaccine Covishield, but later on, many countries relaxed it. But it does not make any sense at all to consider them unvaccinated. When people have taken both doses, then they are fully vaccinated. I think the government of India should protest against this and sort out this matter as early as possible," added Dr. Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra COVID Task Force.

"India is already committed to COVAX and just because we are Self-Reliant on vaccines, such types of discrimination is completely unfair," Dr Joshi further stated,

It is pertinent to mention here that the UK government have taken into consideration the vaccines being administered. They have given their nod to those administered with Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, or Moderna or the single shot Janssen vaccines. Now, the question arises as to why Indians are being considered unvaccinated when one of the two indigenous vaccines being administered in the country-Covishield, is in fact a localized version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca - something that has been agreed to by a number of countries, such as Austria, Germany, Greece, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Spain.

