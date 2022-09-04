UKSSSC Paper Leak: 21 Booked Under Gangster Act; Bounty Of Rs 25,000 Announced On Kingpin

The special task force (STF) appointed to investigate the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper (UKSSSC) leak case has decided to book all the 21 accused under the Gangster Act, said Ajay Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, STF. He also announced a bounty of ₹ 25,000 on the kingpin of the case. Notably, the UKSSSC examinations planned in December 2021 to fill 854 posts across 13 departments, got mired in controversy, after allegations of widespread irregularities. An STF was constituted to probe the leak.

The decision to book the accused under the Gangster Act will authorise for confiscation of the properties of the culprits, said Singh. “21 accused in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak case have now been booked under the Gangster Act. With this, the process of confiscation of their illegal movable & immovable property to be started soon,” said SSP Singh.

Uttarkhand | 21 accused in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak case have now been booked under the Gangster Act. With this, the process of confiscation of their illegal movable & immovable property to be started soon: Ajay Singh, SSP STF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 3, 2022

Bounty of ₹25,000 announced on the kingpin

SSP Singh also announced an award of ₹ 25,000 on the mastermind of the paper leak and his accomplice. The name of the two accused are Syed Sadiq Musa from Ambedkar Nagar, UP & Yogeshwar Rao from Lucknow, UP.

The Chief Minister’s office has also directed to take action against the accused under the Gangster Act and PMLA.

In a major update in the case on August 27, Rajesh Chauhan, the owner of the company that printed the examination paper, was arrested. Evidence suggested that he had struck a deal through one of the other accused Kendrapal & others.

UKSSSC paper leak in December 2021

The UKSSSC had conducted a written exam on December 4 and 5, 2021. The examination was aimed at filling 854 positions, across several departments.

The Dehradun Police filed a case in the matter of alleged exam manipulation at the graduation level against unnamed individuals. The Police Headquarters (PHQ) registered the case and then turned the investigation over to the STF.

Image: ANI