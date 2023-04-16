Ulta Chor Kotwal Ko Dante: Union Min Takes Jibe At Kejriwal Over 'if I Am Corrupt' Remark

Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wherein the latter stated that he is the only honest person in the country. Thakur, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, slammed the AAP national convenor after the Central Bureau of Investigation summoned Kejriwal in connection with the Excise policy case, stating that the "corrupt face" of the AAP CM has been exposed.

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal interacted with the media over the CBI summons asking him to appear for questioning in the Excise case. During this, the Delhi CM asserted that "if he is corrupt", then no person in the country is "honest", suggesting he is the only honest politician.

Taking a jibe at the AAP supremo's remark, Thakur said, "Corrupt face of AAP CM Arvind Kejriwal is exposed. He should tell CBI how much money he and his colleagues minted out of the liquor scam." The BJP leader further alleged that Kejriwal heads the cabinet of "corrupt ministers", but calls himself the "only honest man" in the country, showing the irony. The Minister used a popular Hindi phrase-- 'Ulta Chor Kotwal ko Dante' to describe the AAP chief's "irony".

Corrupt face of AAP CM Arvind Kejriwal is exposed. He should tell CBI how much money he & his colleagues minted out of liquor scam. Irony, Kejriwal heading cabinet of corrupt ministers is calling himself only honest man in India. Perfect example of Ulta Chor Kotwal ko Dante. — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) April 15, 2023

Arvind Kejriwal to appear before CBI in Delhi Excise policy case

On Saturday, Kejriwal stated that he will appear before the CBI in the Delhi excise policy case. Notably, he has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 am on Sunday to answer queries related to the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

According to the PTI report, citing AAP sources, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and some of his cabinet colleagues and party MLAs are expected to accompany Kejriwal to the CBI headquarters in Delhi on Sunday. While the whole party stands with the Delhi CM by calling him a "hero of honest politics", AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha went one step ahead in praising the CM and labelled him "modern-day Mahatma Gandhi" with "unimpeachable" integrity.

It is pertinent to mention that Kejriwal's former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who is currently in judicial custody, was arrested by the ED and CBI in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in the Excise policy.