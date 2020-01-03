Uma Bharati Takes A Jibe At Congress On Savarkar Book, Says 'party Needs A Psychiatrist'

On Friday, BJP leader Uma Bharti hit out at Congress' Seva Dal for publishing a booklet against Veer Savarkar saying that "Congress needs a psychiatrist". Her statements come after the 'Veer Savarkar, Kitne Veer' booklet that was released by the Congress Party Seva Dal at their 10-day camp in Bhopal. The booklet included derogatory and inflammatory comments against the Maharashtrian freedom-fighter which led to an uproar. "Congress needs a psychiatrist. Whatever they have written is condemnable. They have lost their minds. All the things in the book are baseless," she said.

"Now I want to see what Uddhav Thackeray will do? Will he still be with the Congress? I want to know," the BJP leader added. The Shiv Sena has decided to keep mum on it since the booklet was released by their political ally in the state.

Earlier, BJP leader Uma Bharti had asked Uddhav if he will resign after such an insult of Veer Savarkar. "Everything is a lie. Congress has a habit to insult freedom fighters. But my question is to my brother Uddhav, the one who demanded Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, will you stay with Congress? Will you resign till today evening? I want an answer from my brother Uddhav Thackeray," she said.

'Veer Savarkar, Kitne Veer?'

The booklet released by Congress' Seva Dal, among other things, contains a mention that Savarkar was in a homosexual relationship with Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. The booklet has based this claim on the ‘Freedom at Midnight’ book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It quotes page 423 of the aforesaid book, which puts forth that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar before the former turned celibate.

It also alleged that Savarkar received Rs. 60 monthly pension from the British at a time when Congress workers were jailed and lathi-charged. Seva Dal also wrote about Savarkar entering into a "compromise" with the British, where he was let out of Andaman jail after apologizing to them 11 times.

