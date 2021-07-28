Uma Bharti & Other Leaders Meet Ailing Kalyan Singh, Pray For His Speedy Recovery

The senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Uma Bharti on Wednesday went to meet Kalyan Singh, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, who is admitted to PGI hospital, Lucknow.

Singh who also served as the governor of Rajasthan had developed an inflammation in the parotid gland and was also diagnosed with anomalies in his kidney function. The health condition of 89-year-old Singh has been critical for days, now. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the SGPGIMS on July 4.

Uma Bharti meets Kalyan Singh at PGI, claims he will recover soon

After meeting Singh at the hospital, Bharti said, "Respected Kalyan Singh Ji is like my elder brother. He is amongst the great leaders of BJP and is unwell at the moment. I have come to see him. I am sure he will recover and return home very soon," she said after meeting Singh at the hospital. "His contribution towards the politics of India can never be forgotten," she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited former state CM Singh at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow and enquired about his health status.

Kalyan Singh's present health condition 'still critical'

As per the hospital bulletin on Tuesday, former Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh's health status was 'still critical' and he was on a life-saving support system. The hospital added, "He has been on continuous dialysis. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by expert consultants. The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology, and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health."

Meanwhile, as per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly in touch with the Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath regarding the health of the former state Chief Minister.

The 89-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the hospital due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. He was previously seeking support at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. The Director of the Institute Prof R K Dhiman has been keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health. Earlier on Tuesday, a health advisory post had stated that Singh had been on a non-invasive ventilator after suffering from breathing problems. A course of antibiotics and antifungal drugs has been administered for the treatment of sepsis in Singh's blood, the report informed.

Heavy-weights pay visit to PGI

Along with Yogi Adityanath paying a visit to Kalyan Singh, the Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani also paid a visit to SGPGIMS as well. Singh had a normal conversation with the hospital, the bulletin stated. Suresh Khanna, J.P Nadda along with BJP's national Secretary BL Santosh and UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were among the ones who visited the ailing minister this month. In his political career with BJP, Kalyan Singh had served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and several terms as MLA from Atrauli for Jana Sangh, Janata Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party. He was appointed Governor of Rajasthan on 26 August 2014. He also served a short-term as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh in 2015.