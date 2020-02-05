Uma Bharti Lauds PM Modi Over Creation Of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust

BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision on the creation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Bharati said that this decision ends one Chapter of the Ram temple and opens a new chapter of creating a Ram Rajya.

Speaking to the media, "Today, the Union Cabinet has decided that the whole country will welcome it with respect to the Ram temple. I congratulate the PM, I congratulate the UP government. UP government's decision to give land to Sunni board will create harmony in the country. One chapter of the construction of Ram temple ended today. The next battle is the battle of Ramrajya, where there is no economic disparity. Ram has to go from the temple to the kingdom of India. The gap between rich and poor will have to be bridged, the same will be Ram Rajya. Today is a very happy day for me as I had put my life in the line for the issue. We do not want to take any credit, we want to take satisfaction from the decision."

Taking to Twitter, Uma Bharati congratulated PM Modi for his decision, she said, "The Prime Minister has announced the decision of the Cabinet in the Parliament - the Ram Temple will be built under the supervision of the "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra" Trust. I was just waiting for this moment, for this, I had kept my life in my palm in Ayodhya. Many thanks to Prime Minister."

प्रधानमंत्री जी ने संसद में जो कैबिनेट के निर्णय की घोषणा की है - "श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र" ट्रस्ट की देखरेख में मंदिर बनेगा।



बस इसी घड़ी का तो इंतजार था, इसी के लिए कभी अयोध्या में प्राण हथेली पर रख लिए थे। प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का बहुत - बहुत अभिनंदन। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) February 5, 2020

In a massive development on Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi announced the formation of a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He made this declaration on the floor of the Lok Sabha. The trust will be called as 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra.' This move comes nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute.

What is the Ayodhya verdict?

The Constitution Bench of the SC in its verdict on November 9, 2019, awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

