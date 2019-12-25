Uma Bharti Slams Arundhati Roy; Questions Her Suggestion For NPR Identification Process

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharati on Wednesday, December 25, took to Twitter and slammed Writer and activist Arundhati Roy over her recent comments on National Population Register (NPR). Bharti slammed her for suggesting criminal Ranga Billa's name at the time of the NPR identification process.

She said, "While I was watching TV, I saw Ms Arundhati Roy suggesting to mention names like Ranga-Billa at the time of identification of NPR. In the minds of educated women such as Ms Arundhati Roy, the names of Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and Ashfaqullah Khan did not come, but the name of Ranga Billa came up. Ranga-Billa was a dastardly criminal who mistreated a schoolgirl and murdered her and also killed her brother who was trying to save her.

"Countrymen will remember how dastardly and heinous it was. I am embarrassed that I have to mention the name of this woman, in whose mind people like Ranga-Billa can also be ideal. This idea is the identity of the anti-women, anti-humanism and a very hateful and perverted mindset. Such so-called intellectuals deserve only hate and condemnation. Such thinking and such people should be completely boycotted," she added.

Arundhati Roy's shocking statement

Arundhati Roy on Wednesday claimed that the National Population Register (NPR) will serve as a database for the National Register of Citizens (NRC). She asked people to oppose it by being lying. In an open call to lie on NPR, the activist made a public appeal to Indians to lie about the census to authorities. The writer urged people to not be truthful while addressing a protest gathering at Delhi University, against the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and now the NPR.

She said, "Now what is NPR? NPR has happened before. In NPR, they will come to your house, they won't ask you anything, they ask you for your name and phone number. It is a database for NRC. But we have to fight them for the next 4 years. Firstly, we should not give them four years, but we must have a plan. When they come to your house asking for your name, you give them some other name--like Ranga Billa, Kung-Fu Kutta, give your address as seven racecourse road and let's fix one phone number. But we need multiple subversion. We were not born for lathis and bullets."

About NPR

The National Population Register (NPR) aims to collect a comprehensive database of every resident in the country. The database includes the demographics and details of the individual. As per sources, the process will be carried between April 2020 to September 2020 across all states and union territories in the country except Assam.

