Uma Bharti Vandalizes Liquor Shop In Bhopal As Part Of Prohibition Campaign; Watch

The flagbearer of Prohibition in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Uma Bharti vandalised liquor shops in Bhopal on Sunday, March 13. In a video accessed by Republic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader can be seen walking towards a liquor shop with a big rock which she threw towards the bottles lined up, as the owner looked at her with astonishment.

Uma Bharti has been demanding a total ban of liquor in Madhya Pradesh, and in 2021, had even set a deadline of January 15, 2022, for MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to implement the policy. The BJP leader who served as the Chief Minister of the state from December 2003 to August 2004, had also urged state unit BJP president VD Sharma to run an awareness campaign against liquor, failing which she had warned that she will lead the campaign for liquor ban after January 15.

Madhya Pradesh revises liquor sale policies

Turning a deaf ear to Uma Bharti's demand for a liquor ban, the Madhya Pradesh government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended the sale of liquor at all airports in the state and select supermarkets in four big cities. The MP government also decided to issue home bar licenses to those earning ₹1 crore or more annually.

In the Excise Policy 2022-23, approved by the state Cabinet, the government also decided to slash retail prices of liquor by 20% in a bid to make them practical. Explaining the rationale behind the proposed cut in rates of alcohol, an official said that the "prices will become competitive with neighbouring states."

"So long as I was involved in the Ganga campaign, there was difficulty in starting the complete liquor-intoxicants ban campaign in Madhya Pradesh. Some of those difficulties still exist. Public participation cannot happen because of the new corona variant. Only politically non-aligned persons should participate in this campaign," Uma Bharti had said in January, in reaction to the government's move, adding that she would launch her campaign against liquor after February 14.