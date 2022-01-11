Umar Khalid Wanted To Destabilise India, Now Equating Delhi Riots With Web Series: Police

Opposing the bail plea of Umar Khalid, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said that the 'ultimate objective' of the riots conspiracy was to 'bring the government of India to its knees' and 'destabilise the foundation of democracy'. Khalid and several others have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a stringent anti-terror law, and are accused of being the 'masterminds' of the Delhi riots that had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured in 2020.

"The ultimate objective was to overthrow the government and undermine the authority of the parliament, which enacted the Citizenship (Amendment) Act CAA and destabilised the very foundation of the democracy," said Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad.

Umar's 'figment of imagination' claim contested

In a bid to contest the claims of Khalid that the investigating agency was communal and the chargesheet in the riots conspiracy case was a figment of imagination, Prasad relied on the chargesheet which claimed that the 2020 riots were not a spontaneous outburst of violence.

"From the chargesheet, we have demonstrated that 23 protest sites were created and those sites were not organic in nature. They were meticulously planned with the location which was in close proximity to the masjids (Mosques)," he said.

"Multiple teams were formed to monitor these sites, give logistic supports, there were remote supervisors, local leaders, people who were visiting. We have also demonstrated the use of identical placards and banners at different protest sites which clearly shows that they were not organic and created in a coordinated manner," he added.

We have also demonstrated from the chargesheet that there was a clear interrelation between December 2019 riots and February 2020 one. A similar pattern of crime was followed; blocking of roads. attacking police, destructing properties, and violence with public and police, he said.

The chargesheet disclosed that 53 people died, he said, adding that 101 police officers and 41 public persons were injured in the first phase of riots in December 2019. In the second phase, 132 police officers and 76 public persons were injured.

'Umar Khalid's defence wants to equate the case with web series'

On September 3, 2021, Khalid, through senior advocate Trideep Pais, said that the chargesheet in the case read like a script from a web series 'The Family Man' and news channels. The lawyer also gave a reference to Voldemort, a villain in Harry Potter movies, to draw parallels between the statements in the chargesheet. Again on December 9, he referred to 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' in the courtroom.

Prasad addressed the argument put forth by Khalid’s lawyer, senior advocate Trideep Pais, that the chargesheet was the “fertile imagination of the investigating officer” and that it felt like the script of a web series.

"He (Umar) wants his application to be decided with reference to a web series and present case to be equated with 'The Family Man' or 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'. You do not have something on merit, you want to divert the attention of the court, focus on irrelevant materials, you want to go on media trial, create headlines," the SPP said.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI