Umesh Pal Murder: Accused Ghulam's Property Demolished As CM Yogi's Mafia Hunt Continues

Crackdown on the mafia by the Uttar Pradesh government continued on March 20 in Prayagraj in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. The accused in the case, sharpshooter Mohammad Ghulam's residential property was demolished by the local authorities. Targeting the mafia syndicates, a series of illegal structures have been razed by the state government in the recent past.

The action against the mafia in Uttar Pradesh has been majorly centered around the associates of former SP MP and MLA Ateeq Ahmed. The state has already demolished the properties of Zafar Ahmad Khan, a close aide of Ateeq Ahmed; Safdar Ali, the arms trader.

Ghulam didn't visit the property since 2014

The police, before beginning with the demolition of the residence, asked Ghulam’s mother and brother to vacate the place. According to Ghulam’s family members, Mohammad Ghulam hasn’t visited the property since 2014. He has been absconding since his wedding. The members further showed support for the state government's action under Yogi Adityanath against illegal properties and also stated they will pass on any information to the government about Ghulam in spite of Ghulam’s blood relationship with them.

It's important to recall that UP CM Yogi Adityanath had vowed the make the mafia bite the dust in the state and thus the bulldozer action against the encroachments. After the Umesh Pal murder transpired, several houses in Teliyarganj, Chakia, Dhoomanganj, Salemsarai, Harwara, Jayantipur, Sadiapur, Mindera, Jhalwa and Atala have been razed down. The main accused in the Umesh Pal case, Ateeq Ahmed, is currently lodged in a jail in Ahmedabad. He is accused of hatching a conspiracy to kill Umesh Pal when the former was in Sabarmati Jail.

Umesh Pal murder case

As per reports, the police have successfully ascertained that Ateeq Ahmed had asked his son Asad to kill Umesh Pal through his associates. Moreover, he was directed to just witness the attack from his car. However, Asad, contrary to his father's direction, fired bullets at Umesh Pal and his bodyguards. This established Ateeq Ahmed’s direct involvement in the shootout in which Umesh Pal and two other policemen were killed.

Umesh Pal was the key eye-witness in the MLA Raju Pal murder case, in which Ateeq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf are allegedly involved. Raju Pal was killed in Prayagraj in broad daylight by armed gunmen including Ateeq Ahmed's son Asad. He fired indiscriminately at him, while he was traveling in his car along with two policemen. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed nearby.

