Umesh Pal Murder Case: UP Police Reach Sabarmati Jail To Take Ateeq Ahmed To Prayagraj

A special task force of Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday, March 26, reached Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Jail to bring back gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed to Prayagraj and the force has formed a proper plan to bring him back with a high-security barrack in the prison.

Speaking about the shifting of Ateeq Ahmed from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to UP's Prayagraj Jail, DG (prisons) Anand Kumar said Mafia-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed will be kept in isolation in a high-security barrack at the jail and his cell would have CCTV camera.

While speaking with ANI, Kumar said, "Mafia-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed will be kept in isolation in a high-security barrack at the jail. His cell will have a CCTV camera. Jail staff will be chosen and deployed on the basis of their records, they will have body-worn cameras. Prayagraj Jail office and Jail HQ will monitor round the clock through a video wall. DIG Jail HQ is being sent to ensure all the arrangements at Prayagraj Jail."

Ahmed prime accused in the murder case of Raju Pal

For the unversed, Ateeq Ahmed is the prime accused in the 2005 murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Raju Pal. He is also accused of the killing of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA murder case, along with his aides.

Ateeq named in at least 100 cases

His family has over 160 cases registered against them in different police stations in Uttar Pradesh. Also, Ahmed has been named in at least 100 cases.