Umesh Pal Murder: Ateeq Ahmed's Lawyer Cites 'encounter' Threat To Halt Move To UP Jail

After the proposal of transfer for Ateeq Ahmed, accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh prison was made, his legal counsel flagged the matter in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, citing an 'encounter' threat.

Ateeq's legal counsel, Hanif Khan moved to the top court and filed a petition, opposing the proposed transfer of his client from Ahmedabad prison to Uttar Pradesh prison. It has been mentioned in the petition that according to statements of ministers in the UP government, chances are that Ateeq can be encountered, sources claimed.

Khan went on to mention that he is fearing the 'fake encounter' of his client. He further stated that if the production of Ateeq Ahmed in the Umesh Pal murder case is to be done, then it should be done via video conferencing. According to sources, Ateeq's lawyer will also file a second petition demanding a CBI probe into Umesh Pal's murder case.

Who is accused in the Umesh Pal murder case?

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was gunned down on February 24, at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment.

In a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath, Ateeq Ahmed's wife, Shaista Parveen mentioned that an FIR has been lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife naming nine people including herself, husband Ateeq Ahmed, brother-in-law Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, sons and nine unknown people in connection with Umesh Pal murder case, PTI reported.

She added, "In this FIR, my husband, brother-in-law and sons have been accused of conspiracy and based on CCTV footage, my son Ali has been named as the shooter. This allegation is completely baseless."

Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Wednesday also demolished the house of the aide of Ateeq Ahmed who, along with his brother Ashraf, has been named as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

The bulldozer action by the UP government comes days after UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of promoting mafias (criminals) and said ‘unko mitti mein mila denge’. CM Adityanath criticised the SP as Ateeq Ahmed, accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and jailed in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, was a former SP leader, claimed sources.