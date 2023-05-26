Umesh Pal Murder Case: Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed By The Dhumanganj Police

The first charge sheet in the Umesh Pal murder case will be filed today (May 26) against the slain mafia don Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf. According to the rules, the charge sheet against the arrested accused should be filed within the stipulated time of 90 days. Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the murder of 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal was shot dead on February 24. Although the 90-day period has elapsed, an extension of two days was sought from the court to file the charge sheet.

It’s important to recall many accused in the Umesh Pal murder case have either been killed in encounters or are at large. Prime accused Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed have been killed in a shootout while the accused in the case Kafir, Guddu Muslim and Armaan, Shaista Parveen are absconding. A cash reward has been announced on their names by the Uttar Pradesh police.

What will be mentioned in the charge sheet?

All eyes are on the chargesheet to be filed in the Umesh Pal murder case by the Dhumanganj police as it will determine the course of the investigation going forward. The charge sheet is expected to have elaborate information on who all have been arrested in the case and the number of accused who are still at large. It will also have a rundown of the police action taken in the case in the last 90 days.

As the list of the people who are likely to be involved in the case is also long, their names may also find mentioned in the charge sheet.

For the unversed, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead on the intervening night of April 15 and 16 when both were being taken under a police escort. A gun was pointed at the head of Atiq by one of the three gunmen outside of a hospital in Prayagraj. They were shot at point-blank range. Atiq is the prime accused in the 2005 murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Raju Pal. He is also accused of the killing of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, along with his aides. His family has over 160 cases registered against them in different police stations in Uttar Pradesh. Also, Atiq Ahmed has been named in at least 100 cases.

Umesh Pal was shot dead on February 24, Friday evening at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj by some unknown assailants. As per the CCTV footage, Umesh Pal and his bodyguards were attacked after they got out of the SUV when suddenly a man came from behind and shot him. The police have also informed that crude bombs were also used during the killing, which exploded in a cloud of smoke, leading to panic and chaos on the road.

