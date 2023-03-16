Umesh Pal Murder Case: Fresh CCTV Footage Of Gun-wielding Assailants Emerges, Bombs Hurled

Republic on Thursday, March 16, accessed a fresh CCTV footage in the Umesh Pal murder case. This is the second such footage that the Prayagraj police of Uttar Pradesh have retrieved in this murder case. The latest visuals were captured by the CCTV stationed at Umesh's residence.

In the video, the assailant can be seen chasing Umesh Pal who was trying to get inside his house. The assailant who is seen with a gun attacks Umesh and then an altercation broke out between them. Umesh can be seen defending himself as he runs into a room. Later in the video, the security guard of the victim can be seen running, over whom another attacker hurls a bomb, causing a cloud of smoke.

Umesh Pal murder case

Umesh Pal, the prime witness of the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj on February 24 in a broad daylight.

A case was filed against Ateeq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine other people at the Dhoomanganj police station on the basis of a complaint made by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal. According to officials, the reward for information leading to the arrest of five suspects, including Ateeq Ahmed's son Asad, has been raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

They have been booked under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act, police said.

It is pertinent to mention that Ateeq Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party leader who is currently in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat as an accused in BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder case, is under the radar of UP police after the incident.