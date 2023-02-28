Umesh Pal Murder: Prayagraj Police Identify Miscreants; Yogi Govt Announces Bounty

In a new development, the Prayagraj police have identified the miscreants who are accused in the murder of Umesh Pal, which took place on February, 24, at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, said sources. Umesh Pal was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment. He is said to be the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

According to sources, the Prayagraj police have identified the miscreants after closely monitoring the CCTV footage of the crime spot. A list including identity details of the accused has also been made.

The list has been sent to the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) for further investigation into the case. Some buildings and residential areas have also been identified by the investigative agencies in the Dhumanganj area and civil lines. According to sources, the UP government is expected to use bulldozers against the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

The development comes days after an accused, Arbaaz, was shot down in an encounter with Prayagraj Police in Uttar Pradesh. The Special Operations Group of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the district police conducted the search operation and spotted the accused near Nehru Park in Prayagraj.

Umesh Pal murder: Atiq & family on radar

Atiq Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party leader who is currently in a Gujarat jail as an accused in BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder case, has also been named as an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen has gone on to write a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath, demanding a CBI nod in the case.

In the letter, she said, "In this FIR, my husband, brother-in-law and sons have been accused of conspiracy and based on CCTV footage, my son Ali has been named as the shooter. This allegation is completely baseless."

In the letter, Parveen claimed that she and her family has nothing to do with the killings, adding that a high-level inquiry will clear all doubts. On the other hand, Puja Pal, SP MLA, whose husband Raju Pal was allegedly murdered by Ahmad's brother, Ashraf in 2005, has appealed to the government for security cover as she fears for her life after the Umesh Pal murder case.



