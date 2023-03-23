Umesh Pal Murder: Showcause Notice Issued Against Illegal Shop Of Key Accused's Son

Umesh Pal murder case saw yet another development as the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) took action against one of the main accused Guddu Muslim. The Civic agency pasted a show-cause notice outside his son Md Abid's Chicken shop. It mentioned why the authority shouldn't demolish his shop since there's no building permit & had given time for the same till 11 am on March 25.

Notably, a reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced against the main accused Guddu Muslim who was seen hurling a bomb at the car of Umesh Pal as per the CCTV visuals. The PDA since the Umesh Pal murder has kicked off a massive campaign to uproot the illegal encroachments belonging to the mafia in the state. Moreso the associates of SP former MLA Ateeq Ahmed.

Showcause notice against son of main accused

In the showcause notice sent to Abid, it’s mentioned under section 201 of the Town Planning and Development Act 1973, a person found guilty of building without the permission can be punished with a fine of ₹50,000 and in case the offence continues, a fine of up to Rs 250,000 per day can be imposed. The PDA in March 20 demolished the illegal property of one of the other main accused Ghulam. He is among the five accused on whom the authorities have announced a cash reward of ₹5 Lakh.

It’s important to recall Umesh Pal, the key witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal and his security person Sandeep Nishad was shot dead on February 24. He was killed outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj. A case was then registered based on the complaint lodged by his wife Jaya against Ateeq and his associates.